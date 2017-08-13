Public art lights up streets

Art designed to brighten up city streets has been commissioned in Peterborough.

Two vibrant and unique art works have been installed over the last week in North Bretton and Millfield. The new art works are the culmination of two local community projects funded by arts organisation Peterborough Presents, and were painted in collaboration with local residents.

In North Bretton the community worked with artist Katy Hawkins and took part in a series of creative walks and workshops led by guest artists from across Europe.

Following these workshops, Katy launched a competition for residents to vote for their favourite designs to be transformed into real art.

The winning design was created by Year 6 Eyrescroft student, Harley, who spent a weekend alongside Katy, international artist Isabella Martin, and a group of volunteers to paint the design on the old paddling pool site near Langley.

In addition to the new mural, residents are also creating new bird boxes and a community garden which are being installed in North Bretton throughout August.

In Millfield, Paper Rhino held a series of community consultations with residents and community centres to uncover local heroes and stories of the area. They then interpreted these conversations to become silhouettes and phrases celebrated in the art work.

The site for the mural is along St Martin’s Street.