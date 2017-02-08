Protesters call for public to boycott controversial circus with wild animals lands in Spalding this week

A controversial circus with wild animals is heading to Spalding this week.

Animal Defenders International (ADI) is calling on people to avoid Circus Mondao while it performs in Spalding between Friday February 10 and Sunday February 19.

Circus Mondao

The circus is one of two which still feature wild animal acts.

Jan Creamer, President of Animal Defenders International, said: “Animal Defenders International has repeatedly documented the suffering and abuse of wild animals in circuses. Circuses simply cannot meet the needs of wild animals in small, mobile accommodation. The government has promised a ban, but we’re asking people to vote with their feet – don’t go to a circus with animals.”

The British Veterinary Association has said that “The welfare needs of non-domesticated, wild animals cannot be met within a travelling circus - in terms of housing or being able to express normal behaviour.”

On its website Circus Mondao says: “We always put the satisfaction of our audience and the well being of our lovely animals in first place. “So every year we invest in improving our transportation, animal conditions and programme to bring you another fantastic show.

“When we move from town to town, our main concern is for our animals and the conditions in which they travel.

“They are the last to be loaded and the first to be unloaded at the next site. The average distance travelled is only between 20 and 50 miles.

“Their stables take priority and are erected immediately upon arrival, which takes around one hour.

“They are given water, hay nets and new beds to roll around in.

“The animals really enjoy the new grass at new ground. After the show come and visit our animals for a small fee to help towards their care.”

Circus Mondao opens on Friday night, Friday February 10 at the Lincolnshire Baytree Garden Centre, High Road, Weston, Spalding.