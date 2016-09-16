Protection of Cambridgeshire cow’s identity by Google sends photograph viral

Moo-ve over Justin Bieber, Hoof-it Joey Essex, Google Street View’s “overzealous” approach to the privacy of a Cambridgeshire cow means this photograph is taking the internet by storm.

The cow was photographed at Coe Fen and has its face blurred in the same way Google does for humans - and now it’s gone viral.

A tweet featuring the now ‘celebrity’ animal was retweeted more than 9,000 times and has had over 13,000 likes

People had fun making puns after the tweet gained traction.

“Udderly ridiculous,” said one user in reply. “Google teat view,” said another.

A spokesman for Google said: “We thought you were pulling the udder one when we herd the moos, but it’s clear that our automatic face-blurring technology has been a little overzealous.

“Of course, we don’t begrudge this cow milking its five minutes of fame.”