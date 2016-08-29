Project reducing carbon footprint wins award

A scheme to help schools reduce their carbon footprint has won a top award.

Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) won an international Green Apple award for Environmental Best Practice 2016, which was given for its bespoke Peterborough Eco Framework.

PECT launched its Peterborough Eco Framework back in 2015 to support the delivery of environmental education in local schools and help them to reduce their carbon footprint.

PECT’s Environmental Education Manager Jill Foster said the organisation was delighted to win the award. She said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win this award.

“PECT did a unique thing when it decided to launch a bespoke Eco Framework for the city’s schools.

“We wanted to ensure environmental activity remained accessible to everyone.

“It also felt preferable to refer to local situations and resources, in order to encourage long-term behaviour change among students.”

As part of the new framework, schools can gain accreditation in each of the 10 Environment Capital themes.

Certificates are awarded for each theme, and when a school has achieved five themes the school can proudly fly the Peterborough Eco Framework flag, displaying their environmental status and the achievements of their students.

Since the project launched at the end of 2015, 21 certificates have been awarded to schools for their work across the 10 different themes, and one school – Woodston Primary – has just become the first to receive the Peterborough Eco Education Flag, after receiving certificates in five of the themes.

The award will be presented at a ceremony in November at The Houses of Parliament, Westminster Palace.