Prize for card comp winner

Sophia Cretu, a pupil at Wittering Primary School received a framed copy after winning the RAF Wittering Christmas Card Competition.

Every year pupils from the school are invited to enter a competition to design the station’s official Christmas card, sent to everyone on RAF Wittering’s list, which includes local government, charities and veterans’ organisations and dignitaries.

Sophia’s cheerful drawing shows a smiling snowman (complete with carrot nose and top hat) holding a Christmas present against a yellow, snow filled sky with some bright yellow buildings in the background.

Group Captain Rich Pratley said: “There was something really familiar about the colours in Sophia’s design; anyone who’s been outside on a snowy evening with the yellow glow of street lighting will recognise this picture.”