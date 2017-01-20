Prince William quits East of England Air Ambulance role

The Duke of Cambridge has quit his role as a pilot for the East of England Air Ambulance.

He will finish in the role this summer as he will be spending more time away from the region in London where Prince George will go to school and Princess Charlotte will go to nursery.

The Duke said: “It has been a huge privilege to fly with the East Anglia Air Ambulance. Following on from my time in the military, I have had experiences in this job I will carry with me for the rest of my life, and that will add a valuable perspective to my royal work for decades to come.

“I would like to thank the people of East Anglia for being so supportive of my role and for letting me get on with the job when they have seen me in the community or at our region’s hospitals.

“I would especially like to thank all of my colleagues at EAAA, Babcock and Cambridge Airport for their friendship and support.

“I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country’s medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger.”

Prince William begins his work with the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Ben Bull Photography. ANL-150715-152704001

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “Their Royal Highnesses are keen to continue to increase their official work on behalf of The Queen and for the charities and causes they support, which will require greater time spent in London.

“Prince George will begin school in London in September and Princess Charlotte will also go to nursery and eventually school in London as well.”