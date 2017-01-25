Prince Charles meets courageous Peterborough schoolboy who came to aid of distressed woman

The Prince of Wales has today met a Peterborough schoolboy who has been praised for talking to a distressed woman on top of a multi-storey car park.

Prince Charles met 14-year-old Lion Kheswa, who goes to Thomas Deacon Academy, who was commended by police for talking to a woman at the top of a multi-storey car park on Boxing Day until police were able to arrive and ensure her safety.

Lion joked he had been so nervous about meeting Charles - having only been told on Tuesday morning - that “I nearly wet myself”.

He said: “He’s charming - a good conversationalist.”

Lion has also been commended for his courage by his school.

Principal, Mr Walls, said: “Lion is an exceptional young man who clearly has the potential to become an outstanding leader of the future. He contributes to many aspects of Academy life, is a committed member of our Combined Cadet Force and is passionate about helping others. His actions represented great courage and compassion.”