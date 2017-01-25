Search

Prince Charles meets courageous Peterborough schoolboy who came to aid of distressed woman

Lion Kheswa, who met Prince Charles this week and has also recieved an award from his school Principal, pictured right.

The Prince of Wales has today met a Peterborough schoolboy who has been praised for talking to a distressed woman on top of a multi-storey car park.

Prince Charles met 14-year-old Lion Kheswa, who goes to Thomas Deacon Academy, who was commended by police for talking to a woman at the top of a multi-storey car park on Boxing Day until police were able to arrive and ensure her safety.

Lion joked he had been so nervous about meeting Charles - having only been told on Tuesday morning - that “I nearly wet myself”.

He said: “He’s charming - a good conversationalist.”

Lion has also been commended for his courage by his school.

Principal, Mr Walls, said: “Lion is an exceptional young man who clearly has the potential to become an outstanding leader of the future. He contributes to many aspects of Academy life, is a committed member of our Combined Cadet Force and is passionate about helping others. His actions represented great courage and compassion.”