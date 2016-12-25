Prime Minister Theresa May wishes Peterborough residents Merry Christmas

Prime Minister Theresa May

Christmas is a good time to reflect upon the momentous political events of 2016. With our vote to leave the European Union in which the people of Peterborough played a huge role, we can anticipate real opportunities for the future, to make ours a country that works for everyone.

“My Government is committed to ensuring we seize the opportunities our departure presents, to make this decision work for Peterborough, and the whole of Great Britain.

“We start with some significant advantages: in the East of England unemployment is down by 31 per cent since 2010 and in 2016 there were 82,000 more businesses in the region compared to six years ago. Together with your hardworking Conservative MPs like Stewart Jackson, we want to continue this success in years to come.

“So I wish you a very happy Christmas and hope you will join me as we work to deliver a successful 2017.”