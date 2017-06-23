PRIDE IN PETERBOROUGH: Meet our award winners who have done the city proud

Unsung heroes, good neighbours, acts of courage and people who dedicate themselves to helping others have all been recognised in the Peterborough Telegraph’s annual Pride in Peterborough Awards.

The awards recognise those who deserve special praise and took place at a glittering ceremony at the city’s Holiday Inn on Tuesday night hosted by radio presenter Melvyn Prior with special guest TV actress Natalie Anderson. Natalie is best known for her roles in Emmerdale and ITV’s The Royal and more recently as a presenter on This Morning. She said: “I just wanted to say a huge thank-you for such a lovely evening. It was a real honour and a privilege to be there. There were some truly inspiring stories and some amazing people who have achieved incredible things.”