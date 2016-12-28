Presents on the menu in Ukraine thanks to club

City lunch club members extended the hand of friendship to older people in Ukraine when they handed over Christmas party bags.

Members of the Netherton Age UK friendship group, Peterborough donated the gifts to city charity workers, John and Rosie Sandall, who will take the gifts to a small Age UK branch which they support in Chernigov, Ukraine.

John and Rosie Sandall run the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal but they also support older people in Ukraine. The couple will be making their 42nd trip to Ukraine in January.

Rosie said: “We are delighted to receive the gifts from the Netherton Friendship group. I’m sure our friends in Chernigov will be thrilled to receive them and no doubt we will be bringing some gifts back for the Peterborough group.”