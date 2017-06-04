Prayers said for victims of London attacks at Peterborough Mosque

The chairman of Peterborough’s largest mosque and the Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire have issued statements following last night’s terror attacks in London.

Abdul Choudhuri, chairman of the Faizan e Madinah Mosque in Gladstone Street, Peterborough said prayers would be said for the victims of last night’s attacks (Saturday, June 3).

He said: “Once again the terrorist has struck in very cowardly way... an attack on the innocent people in which seven people have been killed and several injured.

“We whole heartedly condemn their despicable brutal attack which cannot be justified. Our thoughts are with the families of those killed and all those injured - a special prayer will said in Faizan e Madinah mosque - the largest mosque in the region - today (Sunday, June 4)at 2pm.

“It is paramount to break the network of terrorists and bring them to justice without any mercy. We cannot allow such attacks being repeated.”

Cambridgeshire Chief Constable Alec Wood also issued a statement praising the actions of emergency services in the attacks.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those who have lost loved ones following the truly horrendous attacks in London last night.

“Our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and emergency services have done a brilliant job in responding to these attacks and we are thinking of them all at this time.

“While there remains no specific threat to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough we will continue to monitor the situation and ensure our streets are kept safe.

“We are united in grief and will stand together to show that these barbaric acts will not weaken our communities but will strengthen them.”

The death toll from last night’s attacks has risen to seven and at least 48 people wounded in the terror attack in London last night (Saturday, June 3).

Police say the attack began at around 10pm when a white van was driven into pedestrians on London Bridge. Police say it then continued on to the nearby Borough Market area where three men got out and began attacking people with blades.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, armed police shot and killed three male suspects who appeared to be wearing bomb vests but which were later found to be hoaxes.