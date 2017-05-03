Praise for region’s ambulance service after handling almost 9,000 calls in 72 hours

Ambulance staff, managers and volunteers have been thanked for their efforts during a busy holiday weekend.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received almost 9,000 emergency calls over the course of the three day May Day bank holiday.

Demand was up in Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, whilst there was a reduction in 999 calls in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Suffolk compared with the same period last year.

Sunday, April 30, was the busiest day of the weekend with more than 3,100 calls received and the Trust sent a response to 2,305 incidents that day.

Robert Morton, Chief Executive, said: “Whilst many people in the East of England were enjoying an extended weekend, our managers, staff and volunteers were working hard to provide the best possible care to our patients.

“I’d like to pay tribute to them for their efforts and dedication on what was another busy weekend for the service.”

Community first responders attended to 358 medical emergencies over the three day weekend.

County breakdown of calls during the May Day bank holiday weekend (compared with 2016)

Bedfordshire: 869 (938)

Cambridgeshire: 1,200 (1,185)

Essex: 2,932 (2,772)

Herts: 1,400 (1,559)

Norfolk: 1,454 (1,400)

Suffolk: 1,142 (1,182)