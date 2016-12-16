Posties prepare for busy Christmas

Peterborough posties have been sifting through piles of presents and cards to make sure deliveries are made on time this Christmas.

Tuesday was the busiest day of the year at the Royal Mail sorting office in Papyrus Road, Peterborough, with nearly two million items passing through.

A spokesman for the Royal Mail said a number of measures had been taken to make sure letters, cards and parcels would get to their intended recipients - with or without Santa’s help.

He said: “ Peterborough Mail Centre is expecting to have processed around 1.8 million items on Tuesday, on its busiest day of the year during our busiest week.

“We have taken on 150 temporary staff to cope with the additional festive volumes, and there is an extra 38 vehicles to cope with the additional festive volumes.

“All our centres are now using finger scanners to help speed up our processing and provide extra information to our customers.”

Residents are also being advised about the deadline for post to be sent if they want it to arrive before Christmas.

The recommended last date for second class deliveries is Tuesday, December 20.

For first class post, the last date is recommended to be Wednesday, December 21.

For special delivery, the last date is Thursday, December 22.

And for special delivery guaranteed, the last date is Friday, December 23.

However, residents are being warned about planned strikes affecting Post Offices next week.

Counter staff who are members of the CWU plan to walk out on December 19, December 20 and December 24.

Their fellow members who are cash-handlers and deliver money to branches are set to strike on December 22 and 23.

Busiest day of the year vat the letter sorting office at Post Office centre at Werrington. Alan Gudgeon with sorting equiptment EMN-161213-161012009

However, a spokesman for the Post Office said a majority of branches would not be affected, and the last posting dates have not changed.