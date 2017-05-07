Postal weekend gets stamp of approval

Children had a first class weekend as they learnt about how the postal system worked on the railways.

A special postal weekend was held at Nene Valley Railway over the bank holiday weekend, with scores of families heading to take part in activities.

Open day at Railworld - Stuart and Jamie (11) Double with a giant meerkat EMN-170105-191658009

Thomas, the big blue engine, was the star of the show, ferrying youngsters to watch re-enactments of postal train services.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr David Sanders and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Keith Sharp were on hand to join in the fun and help keep the trains running.

Jerry Thurston, from Nene Valley Railway, said: “One of the many great aspects of Nene Valley Railway is we have a great collection of rail postal vehicles, including the last surviving train from the Great Train Robbery.

“We have the equipment to take mail off a moving train and put mail on the train.

Open day at Railworld - Deputy Mayor Keith Sharp as the Fat Controller EMN-170105-191710009

“Once a year we have an event where we mix up the grown-up aspect of the post office and having huge fun with the children by making Thomas pull the equipment.

“The children ride in the carriages pulled by Thomas, then get out and watch the whole exchange. We have a character called Postie Pete to help keep it light, and get the message about how the post office worked.

“It is brilliant fun and educational. We had lots of people turn up, and it was a great weekend.”

Nene Valley Railway is now preparing for a busy May, with a number of events taking place. On May 13 and May 14 there will be a small loco festival taking place. On May 20 there will be a Class 14 Diesel event. And from May 27-29 there will be the Teddy Express event, where children will be able enter half price with a teddy bear.

Open day at Railworld - Deputy Mayor Keith Sharp as the Fat Controller with Mayor David Sanders EMN-170105-191300009

For more details visit www.nvr.org.uk