Posh top brass to open summer fete in Peterborough

There was a Posh start to Longueville Court nursing home’s annual summer fete when it was officially opened by Peterborough United’s manager Grant McCann and chief executive Bob Symns, attracting visitors from the home and local community.
Funds raised from the event go into Barchesters charity fund that supports organisations that work closely with the home, most recently a hoist was purchased for local charity Sailability.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.