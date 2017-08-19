Posh support bridge plans

Peterborough United have backed a campaign to build a bridge at Fletton Quays to help fans get to and from matches.

The Peterborough Telegraph launched the Build the Bridge campaign last month, with councillors and community groups lending their support to the proposals to create the foot and cycle crossing at the new development.

Now The Posh have given their support for the campaign, which would see the bridge built near the club’s ABAX stadium.

A spokesman for the club said: “As a football club, we would certainly feel the benefits of the construction of a bridge for the Fletton Quays development currently ongoing.

“We are well aware that a large proportion of supporters park in the multi-site car parks in the city centre and make the last part of their journey to the stadium on foot.

“We would therefore back the Peterborough Telegraph’s campaign to build the bridge.”

Toby Wood, vice chairman of the Peterborough Civic Society who has championed the proposals, said there was support from across the city for the plans.

He said: “The Society has received a large number of emails, phone calls and personal contact with our members who are overwhelmingly in favour of a bridge between Fletton Quays and the Key Theatre on the Embankment. Many have asked us to point out that there needs to be far more joined-up thinking about the various initiatives near the River Nene, for example the Bishop’s Road improvements, Lower Bridge Street improvements and Fletton Quays. The new river bridge would provide an exciting link for both residents and those visiting Peterborough, for example away fans coming to London Road.

“The Civic Society will continue to press for a bridge to be built, particularly if the new university is to be sited on the Embankment. We also have our November open meeting with James Palmer, the mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, and we have no doubt that he will be quizzed about his views on the matter.”