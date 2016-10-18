Posh fans to pay tribute to runner who died during Great Eastern Run

Posh fans will pay an emotional tribute to a father who died during the Great Eastern Run during tonight’s local derby with Northampton Town.

Paul McCann collapsed about half a mile from the finish of the half marathon last weekend.

The 32-year-old father of two was working to become a train driver and was well known on the city’s sport scene due to his role as lead coach of Riverside FC.

Now football fans will pay their own tribute to him at tonight’s match at The ABAX Stadium, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The match is expected to attract Peterborough United’s biggest crowd of the season so far.

Fans are being asked to stand and applaud in memory of Paul in the 32nd minute.

A spokesman for Peterborough United said: “We were approached about the possibility of honouring the memory of Paul and we felt that this was a good way of doing so. We urge all supporters to join together for a minutes applause from minute 32 to 33. We have notified Northampton Town who are urging their fans to join Posh fans for the tribute.”