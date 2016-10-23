Poppy appeal to be launched in city

The Royal British Legion will launch their annual Poppy Appeal in Peterborough later this month.

The appeal will be launched on Saturday, October 29 in Queensgate.

Decorated veterans will march from Peterborough Town Hall at 9.15am, along Long Causeway and into the shopping centre. In North Square, at 9.45am, the Pipe Band will play Highland Cathedral followed by a welcome from the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr David Sanders, shortly followed by a speech from Queensgate’s Centre Director, Mark Broadhead.

Mr Broadhead said: “We have a very strong relationship with the Royal British Legion and will do all we can to help raise funds during their Poppy Appeal.”

This year Queensgate will also host a stand-alone Poppy Shop, one of just two of its kind in the whole of the UK.

The Poppy Appeal takes place in the lead up to Remembrance Day to raise money for veterans and their families.