Donations for poppies came flooding in on Saturday on the first day of the Royal British Legion’s appeal in Peterborough.

The annual poppy appeal raised at least £1,200 during its launch day, with more money to be counted.

Launch of this year's Poppy Appeal

The appeal in the city is organised by George and Catherine Bennett who take in donations and hand out poppies from a caravan in Bridge Street during the day.

Catherine has died her purple this year in memory of the animals who were part of the First World War - which was ongoing 100 years ago - including Jimmy the donkey who resided here after carrying food and ammunition for troops during the conflict.

Catherine said: “Everything is going well. We had a good day Saturday, starting off with the Peterborough Highland Pipe Band.

“People said I would never dye my hair but I have done. Everybody says it’s nice and I collected a few quid. We do take the old pound coins still.”

Launch of this year's Poppy Appeal

Catherine said interacting with the public during the appeal was fantastic. She added: “It feels brilliant. We are not as young as we used to be but we are trying hard. The response of the public is brilliant.

“Everybody is coming up, we are exchanging a few jokes.

“The public are really coming to us, which is very nice, and putting donations in.”

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox and deputy mayor Cllr Chris Ash helped out with the appeal’s opening day.

Launch of this year's Poppy Appeal

Catherine still needs volunteers to help during the appeal, even if it is just for a short period in the day. To contact her call 07871285574.

Queensgate has also welcomed the return of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Shop in the shopping centre.

Last year the shop helped raise an incredible £31,000, a total it hopes to top this time around. The shop will be selling Remembrance poppies, wristbands, decorative pins and other commemorative items until November 12.