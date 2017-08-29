Works on new right turn on Peterborough’s Bourges Boulevard pushed back

Works to put in a new right turn on Bourges Boulevard, which were expected to start this summer, have been pushed back until next year.

Peterborough City Council is going to introduce the turning near the station long-stay car park for motorists travelling southbound. The car park will then be turned into a multi-storey. Simon Machen, council corporate director for growth and regeneration, said the works will take place next year “to ensure that delays are kept to a minimum given the other works currently taking place on the wider city road network.

“In addition, the council operates a city centre roadworks shut down ahead of Christmas which begins around the middle of November.”

The scheme will be funded by the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise Partnership.