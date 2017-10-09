Works at Peterborough’s Bishop’s Road come to an end

Works at Peterborough’s Bishop’s Road have finished.

The £1.3 million scheme, which was entirely funded by a grant from the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Local Enterprise, has seen a new right turn created into the Bishop’s Road Car Park and a relocation of the signal crossing further away from the Rivergate roundabout.

Works also included the widening the footway to the north side of Bishop’s Road which has been designated for shared use for both pedestrians and cyclists, the installation of new LED lighting and improved pedestrian footways and crossing points at the Vineyard Road, Bishop’s Road and Gravel Walk roundabout.

The works began at the end of February and finished last week, with disruption including road closures and temporary traffic lights.

This was the third phase of the Bishop’s Road project.

The first two completed phases of the project were improvements to the footway and cycleway through the Lido gardens and improvements to the footway and cycleway from St Peter’s Road to the existing pedestrian crossing point.

Speaking when the works were announced, Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for growth, planning and housing development, said: “To accommodate the growth of the city it is important to continue to invest in improvements to our road and other transport networks.

“We know that peak travel times currently create congestion at the Rivergate roundabout, partly through vehicles queuing on Bishop’s Road at the crossing.

“There is further road congestion that arises from westbound traffic waiting to turn into the Bishop’s Road car park.

“These works will alleviate these problems and make it a better area to use for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, and are part of extensive regeneration and improvements in the city centre.”

RELATED

New Bishop’s Road works to see extra lanes and crossings