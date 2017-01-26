Willow Festival founder is mayor candidate’s running mate

Independent Mayoral candidate Dr Peter Dawe OBE has picked Peterborough running mate ahead of May’s election.

Mr Dawe has said Mark Ringer, originator and director of The Willow Festival in Peterborough will act as deputy if he is elected as Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

While there is no formal role for a deputy at the newly created Combined Authority, Mr Dawe believes that the region is too diverse for it to be handled by a single Mayor without support. Until this anomaly is corrected, Peter will share the £70,000 salary allocated to the Mayor with Mark.

Peter Dawe said, “Whilst Mark and I share vision, our knowledge of the region is complimentary. I am familiar with Rural, Fens and Cambridge, Mark has knowledge of Peterborough and surrounding area. Mark has extensive knowledge of the arts and culture sector, I have technology and agriculture.”