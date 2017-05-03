Who are Thursday’s Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral candidates and what would they do for our city?

Have you decided who will get your vote as people go to the polls to elect the first Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor on Thursday, May 4?

If not, don’t worry, there’s still time to decide!

And to help, we’ve sat down and spoken to each of the seven candidates, asking them what their policies are and what they would do to help the people of Peterborough and improve our city.

Here’s what each of them had to say:

Peter Dawe - Independent - Millionaire businessman reveals radical plan for Peterborough if elected mayor

Rob Cantrill - Liberal Democrat - Lib Dem hopeful wants to provide a ‘strong voice’ for the region

Julie Howell - Green Party - Reliable public transport is priority for Green Julie if elected mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

James Palmer - Conservative - ‘Peterborough can rival Silicon Valley and China’ says Conservative mayor candidate

Kevin Price - Labour - Labour mayor candidate sets sights on fixing Peterborough’s housing problems

Paul Bullen - UKIP - ‘Common sense and no secrecy’ promises UKIP candidate for Cambridgeshire mayor

Stephen Goldspink - English Democrat - Candidate hopes there will be no ‘trumping’ him in mayoral election