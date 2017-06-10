‘We had public bust-ups but we shared a passion for Peterborough’ - politicians reflect on Stewart Jackson’s time as an MP

Leading Peterborough politicians have had their say on Stewart Jackson’s time as an MP. Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich said: Mr Jackson will be “ a loss to the city.”

He added: “Our relationship was fine. I know we had public bust-ups as he would shoot from the hip, but we both shared a passion for Peterborough and sometimes we would clash.

“He did a lot of good constituency work which is the secret of a good MP.”

Former council leader Cllr Marco Cereste said: “We did not always see eye-to-eye but I’m very disappointed we do not have a Conservative MP in Peterborough.

“He used to say I was a bit like Marmite and I would say the same about him. You think he’s absolutely great or a complete idiot. It depends what side you are on.

“He should take up the opportunity to spend more time with his family and do something like gardening.”

Labour group leader on the city council, Cllr Mohammed Jamil, thanked Mr Jackson for his service.

He added: “In his time as our MP I am aware that he helped numerous constituents with their problems.

“I am particularly grateful for his help in respect of getting the Westgate development started. However, at times he proved to be a very divisive figure in the city.

“Mr Jackson seemed to be at odds with the council most of the time and I believe that this cost us in terms of economic development in the city.” North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “Stewart is not only a colleague but a very good friend and I’m disappointed for him.”