Voters go to the polls for key Peterborough City Council by-election

Voters in Park ward will elect a new Peterborough city councillor tomorrow (Thursday, August 17).

The council by-election follows the resignation of Labour’s John Shearman for personal reasons.

The candidates are: Shaz Nawaz (Labour), Arfan Khan (Conservative), Carolyn English (Green Party), Ian Hardman (Liberal Democrat) and Graham Whitehead (UKIP).

The result will determine the political balance of the council.

If the Conservatives take the seat they are just one councillor away from restoring their majority at the Town Hall with another by-election in Eye, Thorney and Newborough to come in three weeks.

The other two councillors in the area are Richard Ferris (Labour) and John Peach (Conservative).

