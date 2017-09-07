Voters go to polls for important Peterborough City Council by-election

A Peterborough City Council by-election takes place today, with voters in Eye, Thorney and Newborough going to the polls after the resignation of former mayor David Sanders.

If the Conservatives retain the seat they will hold 30 of the 60 seats on the council.

The party’s candidate Nigel Simons is standing against: Christian DeFeo (Labour), Callum Robertson (Liberal Democrat), Mary Herdman (UKIP) and Michael Alexander (Green Party).

The other two councillors in the ward are Conservatives.

The result and reaction will be published immediately at: www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk.