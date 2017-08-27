Village life must not be neglected

There will be a by-election in the villages of Eye, Thorney and Newborough on September 7th due to the resignation of David Sanders, who was a well-liked and hard-working councillor, writes Mary Herdman, UKIP Candidate for Eye, Thorney and Newborough.

However, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.

The three Fen villages of Eye, Thorney and Newborough, are the forgotten parts of Peterborough.

Road maintenance, facilities, bus services and repairs to historic buildings are all neglected, while Peterborough gets all the attention.

Our city council needs to remember that the countryside and its villages are the breadbasket of England, they’re the beating heart of Britain and councils neglect them at their peril.

It is acknowledged and accepted that a large amount of Peterborough City Council’s money should be ploughed into the city, but the villages must never be forgotten.

They’re the life blood of Britain, they need to be cherished, enjoyed, loved and understood. The country and its villages are Britain’s heritage and they need to be protected.

For example, the Bedford Hall in Thorney owned by Peterborough City Council, has structural and internal damage and urgently needs to be maintained but the council has neglected to do so.

What a loss to the community, and the country, if we were to lose such a beautiful building!

We also need new sports pavilions and facilities in our villages.

Our football pitches need to be maintained to a good standard so that they’re not an embarrassment when visiting teams come to play.

The villages of Eye, Thorney and Newborough are being swallowed up by new houses eating into our Fenland landscape leaving residents with overcrowded schools and insufficient infrastructure.

Acres and acres of green fields are disappearing and in their wake traditional country-dwellers are being swept away.

We mustn’t be forgotten!

We who live in Eye, Thorney and Newborough pay our taxes as well as the rest of Peterborough and it is scandalous that money is continually poured into city projects while our villages are left to fend for themselves.