VIDEO: Sky bar to be centrepiece of new hotel at £120m Fletton Quays development in Peterborough

Impressive designs of a major new hotel which will include a sky bar overlooking the River Nene have been released.

The artist’s impressions are part of a planning application for a 160 bed hotel at the landmark £120 million Fletton Quays development close to the Peterborough United Stadium.

An artist's impression of the Fletton Quys hotel

However, the plans do not reveal which chain will be running the hotel.

Peterborough City Council cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, Cllr Peter Hiller welcomed news of the planning application.

He said: “The Fletton Quays hotel site is yet further testament to the success of this development.

“The Peterborough Investment Partnership has proven to be consistent and effective in its methodology and I’m proud to be a part of that success for our great city’s future.”

The Peterborough Investment Partnership, which is spearheading the regeneration of the South Bank, is a partnership between the council and Lucent Strategic Land Fund.

The highlight of the designs is the sky bar which will overlook the river and Peterborough Cathedral.

However, the hotel will also offer a number of other functions, including facilities for conference and events.

There will also be a double-storey bar, restaurant and fitness centre on the waterfront.

The planning application states that the hotel “will bolster Fletton Quays as a destination through both tourist and passing trade.”

“Terrace areas are proposed to take advantage of the impressive views towards the cathedral and city centre.

“These will be semi private in nature and provide valuable spill out space for the hotel.

“The terraces have been designed in such a way that respond to key views, preserving sight lines towards the city and cathedral.”

The application for the hotel might have to go before Peterborough City Council’s planning committee for approval before works can begin.

Timeline of Fletton Quays

Plans for the £120 million Fletton Quays development were approved by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee in December 2015.

The plans included an outline application for hundreds of high-end flats, a 160-bed hotel and offices, as well as restaurant, retail and leisure facilities.

Peterborough City Council is set to move into the offices in 2018, leaving behind Bayard Place and parts of the Town Hall.

Whitworth Mill, located on the site, is to be transformed into a base for artists, with a range of studios and workshops.

The centre will also be the new home for the Metal arts group. The transformation has been helped by a £490,000 grant from the Arts Council.

Planning approval has also been recently granted for 350 new apartments at the development. It is hoped construction will be completed within two years.