Verdict on Local Plan from Civic Society

Peterborough Civic Society has given its verdict on the ‘good, bad and ugly’ of Peterborough’s Local Plan which sets out future developments in the city until 2036.

The civic society said it was ‘good’ there were plans to put a university campus near the Embankment and add a foot and cycle bridge to the Fletton Quays development. On the ‘bad’, the society agreed with the council that key views through to the cathedral need to be protected, but added: “The council refuses to define what those key views are.”

Plans to build 2,500 homes on countryside north of Castor and Ailsworth are described as ‘ugly’. The society added: “We are not at all convinced that this is the least harmful piece of countryside for a major development allocation around Peterborough.”