Vara calls for quicker internet

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has called for the Government, Ofcom and broadband providers to urgently improve broadband services after he joined 55 colleagues from across political parties to co-sign the British Infrastructure Group of MPs’ (BIG) latest report, ‘Broadbad 2.0’.

Mr Vara said 14,453 broadband connections in his constituency do not receive speeds above the proposed minimum standard.

The report criticises the fact that data is not available on whether poor broadband speeds are due to homeowners being unable to order a faster service or whether the nationally mandated faster internet is simply not available at their property.

Mr Vara said: “It is unacceptable that in 21st century Britain we have such huge disparities in the provision of broadband.”