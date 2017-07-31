UPDATE: Mistake over address for public meeting on Rhubarb Bridge plans

An incorrect address was given for a public meeting on replacing Peterborough’s Rhubarb Bridge.

Peterborough City Council is unveiling its plans to replace the bridge on Wednesday, August 9 at the Salvation Army Citadel, 1203 Bourges Boulevard, off Peppercorn Close.

The address was previously given as the Salvation Army, 601 Lincoln Road.

The meeting will last from 3pm to 7pm and is open to all.

The bridge, which runs above the Brotherhood’s roundabout, will be replaced by pedestrian ground-level crossings,

The replacement of Rhubarb Bridge, which is at the end of its life, is part of a £5.5 million upgrade to improve Junction 18 of the A47/A15 for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists, which was agreed in March as part of the council’s 2017/18 budget.

The area covers the junction which is at the roundabout separating Lincoln Road (Brotherhood Retail Park and Morrisons) and Bourges Boulevard (Boulevard Retail Park and Maskew Avenue Retail Park).

Cabinet member responsible for growth, planning services, housing and economic development, Cllr Peter Hiller, said: “Junction 18 is a key part of the Peterborough highways network that connects the A47 with the western A15 and we need to make improvements so that as our city flourishes, it can cope better with growing traffic to the area.

“The network of footbridges at this junction has also come to the end of its life and the structure needs to be removed.”