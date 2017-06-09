UPDATE: Conservatives retain seats across region

The Conservatives have retained seats in North East Cambridgeshire, Grantham & Stamford, Huntingdon and South Holland & The Deepings.
MP Nick Boles, who is currently battling cancer and was unable to attend the count, has retained his Grantham and Stamford seat with 35,090 votes.
Fellow Tory John Hayes swept to victory in South Holland & The Deepings securing a sixth term as MP and a record 35,179 votes.
Stephen Barclay held the North East Cambs seat for the Tories and Conservative Jonathan Djanogly will continue as MP for Huntingdon his fifth successful term but his majority was eroded by just under 5,000 votes to 14,475.
The results:
Grantham & Stamford:
Nick Boles (Con)- 35,090
Barrie Fairbairn (Lab) - 14,996
Anita Day (Lib Dem) - 3,120
Tariq Mahmood (Independent) - 860
Rebecca Thackray (Green Party) - 782
North East Cambridgeshire:
Stephen Barclay (Conservative) - 34,340
Darren Fower (Lib Dem) - 2,383
Stephen Goldspink (English Democrats) - 293
Ruth Johnson (Green) - 1,024
Kenneth Rustidge (Labour) - 13,070
Robin Talbot (UKIP) - 2,174
South Holland & The Deepings:
John Hayes (Conservative) - 35,179
Voyteck Kowalewski (Labour) - 10,282
Nicola Smith (UKIP) - 2,185
Julia Cambridge (Liberal Democrat) - 1,433
Daniel Wilshire (Green Party) - 894
Rick Stringer (Independent) - 342