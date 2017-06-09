UPDATE: Conservatives retain seats across region

The Conservatives have retained seats in North East Cambridgeshire, Grantham & Stamford, Huntingdon and South Holland & The Deepings.

MP Nick Boles, who is currently battling cancer and was unable to attend the count, has retained his Grantham and Stamford seat with 35,090 votes.

Fellow Tory John Hayes swept to victory in South Holland & The Deepings securing a sixth term as MP and a record 35,179 votes.

Stephen Barclay held the North East Cambs seat for the Tories and Conservative Jonathan Djanogly will continue as MP for Huntingdon his fifth successful term but his majority was eroded by just under 5,000 votes to 14,475.

The results:

Grantham & Stamford:

Nick Boles (Con)- 35,090

Barrie Fairbairn (Lab) - 14,996

Anita Day (Lib Dem) - 3,120

Tariq Mahmood (Independent) - 860

Rebecca Thackray (Green Party) - 782

North East Cambridgeshire:

Stephen Barclay (Conservative) - 34,340

Darren Fower (Lib Dem) - 2,383

Stephen Goldspink (English Democrats) - 293

Ruth Johnson (Green) - 1,024

Kenneth Rustidge (Labour) - 13,070

Robin Talbot (UKIP) - 2,174

South Holland & The Deepings:

John Hayes (Conservative) - 35,179

Voyteck Kowalewski (Labour) - 10,282

Nicola Smith (UKIP) - 2,185

Julia Cambridge (Liberal Democrat) - 1,433

Daniel Wilshire (Green Party) - 894

Rick Stringer (Independent) - 342