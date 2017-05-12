UKIP selects candidate for Peterborough City Council by-election

UKIP has selected its Peterborough chairman, Graham Whitehead, to stand in the forthcoming Peterborough City Council by-election in East ward.

The by-election on June 8 is being held after the death of sitting Conservative councillor Marcus Sims.

Mr Whitehead said: “I’m delighted to be standing for East ward in this election. The residents of Parnwell, Eastfield, Eastgate and Fengate have been continually let down by the established parties and I am offering a fresh new approach.

“Many residents have lived here a long time and have seen their needs and aspirations ignored while the area has been changing beyond all recognition. They deserve better facilities and community support and I’m determined to help them get it.”

East ward’s current councillors are Azher Iqbal (Conservative) and Jo Johnson (Labour).

The Conservatives currently hold 30 of the 59 seats on the council.

The other confirmed candidates in the ward are Jelena Stevic (Liberal Democrat), Matthew Mahabadi (Labour and Co-operative) and Jay Beecher (Conservative).