UKIP chooses former parliamentary candidate for Peterborough City Council by-election

A former UKIP parliamentary candidate has been selected to stand in a forthcoming Peterborough City Council by-election.

Mary Herdman, who stood for the party in Peterborough at the 2015 General Election, will be standing in Eye, Thorney and Newborough on Thursday, September 7.

She said: “As a resident of Thorney I’m delighted to be standing once again in my local ward at this by-election.

“Last year I missed out narrowly on being elected and I believe I have every chance of success this time around.

“I care passionately about our Fen villages and am determined to make sure that we have our fair share of resources and do not continue to be overlooked in favour of the urban areas of the city.”

The by-election was called following the resignation of Conservative former mayor David Sanders.

The other councillors in the ward, Steve Allen and Richard Brown, are also Conservatives.

Candidates for the by-election who have been announced so far are: Dr Christian DeFeo (Labour), Michael Alexander (Green Party) and Callum Robertson (Liberal Democrat).

A Conservative win would mean the Tories hold 30 of the 60 seats on the council.

