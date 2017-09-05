Peterborough paid tribute to the Merchant Navy at a service by the war memorial on Friday.

The Red Ensign, the Merchant Navy’s official flag, was raised in Bridge Street at 10am to celebrate the British Merchant Navy, with the memorial service held for the seafarers who died at sea in the First and Second World Wars.

Merchant Navy Day at the War Memorial where the Civic Party and Royal British Legion war veterans watched the Red Ensign raised on the Town Hall flagpole. EMN-170109-132807009

By the end of the Second World War more than 4,700 British ships had been sunk and more than 35,000 Merchant Seamen had lost their lives.

The ceremony, from 9.55am, was led by the Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox, alongside The Reverend Canon Ian Black from Peterborough Cathedral. The Mayor is also Peterborough’s armed forces champion, having served as a radio operator in the Royal Navy for 11 years.