Travellers pitch up outside Peterborough Crematorium

Travellers have pitched up outside Peterborough Crematorium in Mowbray Road, Bretton.

There were several caravans there this morning (Monday, July 24), and police said it had been contacted about the travellers the previous Friday.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of the travellers outside the crematorium - we’re working with the police to ensure the unauthorised encampment is moved on as soon as possible.”

She added that the case was being treated as a priority because of where the caravans are parked.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of travellers residing in Mowbray Road, Bretton, on Friday afternoon (July 21). We are in liaison with Peterborough City Council and continue to monitor the situation.”