Travellers pitch up near Peterborough retirement homes

Travellers have pitched up near retirement homes in Peterborough.

Caravans are parked near The Maples in Goldhay Way, Orton Goldhay.

A spokesman for Peterborough City Council said: “The city council and police officers, as part of the city’s Prevention and Enforcement service, have served the travellers at Orton Goldhay notice to leave this weekend.

“If the group fail to comply with this notice then we will seek to secure a court order to evict.

“Police officers are monitoring the site and will continue to do so over the weekend.”