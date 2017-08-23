Travellers parked near Peterborough retirement homes given 24 hours to leave

Travellers who pitched up near retirement homes have been given a court order to leave.

The travellers set up an unauthorised encampment near The Maples in Goldhay Way, Orton Goldhay, last week.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “A Section 78 notice was served to the travellers at Orton Goldhay on Wednesday, August 23. The order gives the travellers 24 hours to vacate the site.

“If they do not leave within this timescale appropriate enforcement action will be taken to remove them.”