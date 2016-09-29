Traffic warden gives parking fine to illegally parked Peterborough City Council minibus

Never let it be said that Peterborough City Council’s traffic wardens are not thorough - they make no exceptions, even for their own council vehicles as this photo shows.

Reader Andy Shortland noticed this mini bus, complete with Peterborough City Council logo, a school bus symbol and the Amey badge, contractors for the authority, had earned itself a parking ticket after it parked illegally in Park Ward.

Andy said: “This amused me this morning, a penalty charge notice on a PCC van, you couldn’t make it up.”

The question now is will Peterborough City Council pay its fine within 28 days to get the reduced rate or will it appeal the notice?