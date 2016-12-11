Tory MP in bid to be mayor

A Cambridgeshire MP who has put her name forward to be the new elected mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has promised to overhaul ‘creaking’ infrastructure.

Conservative Heidi Allen has said she is hoping to be chosen as her party’s nomination for the new post, which will see an elected mayor given powers devolved from Government.

Mrs Allen, the South Cambridgeshire MP said: “Peterborough has enjoyed incredible growth in recent years but with that success comes significant challenges. Infrastructure is now starting to show signs of creaking, so investment in road pinch points and faster rail links will be key in maintaining the economic prosperity of the city and surrounding areas.

“In addition to keeping Peterborough’s infrastructure on my watch list, I would focus on growing and developing more home grown talent.

“The city has rightly asked that a university be a key devolution ask and I am in no doubt that its presence would be utterly transformative for the local economy.”

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough devolution deal will take a step forward next week with the Shadow Combined Authority holding the first meeting in Peterborough.

The meeting will be held at The Allia Future Business Centre in Hawksbill Way on Wednesday, December 14 at 11am. The meeting is open to the public, and agenda items include the mayoral selection process.