Teenager chosen as Liberal Democrat candidate for Peterborough City Council by-election

The Liberal Democrats have chosen a teenager to stand in a Peterborough City Council by-election.

Having now finished his A-Levels, 18-year-old Callum Robertson will stand for the party in Eye, Thorney and Newborough on Thursday, September 7.

The seat was vacated following the resignation of former Mayor of Peterborough David Sanders. If the Conservatives win this by-election and an earlier one at Park ward then the party will regain its majority on the council.

Callum said: “Years of Tory mismanagement has left the schools in a diabolical state.

“The by-election gives voters in Eye, Thorney and Newborough an opportunity to send a strong message to the council about the need both to invest in education and to manage it properly.”

Callum worked prominently on the Remain campaign in the 2016 EU Referendum. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and teaches windsurfing.

If elected his aims are to further the plans for a University for Peterborough and to help local schools overcome their funding problems.

The other candidates announced so far are Christian DeFeo (Labour) and Michael Alexander (Green Party).

