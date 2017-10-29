Store loses its licence after tobacco seized

Have your say

A Peterborough off-licence caught selling illegal tobacco has had its licence revoked.

Europe Plus in Mayors Walk was found to be selling illicit Lithuanian branded tobacco.

And a joint enforcement visit between Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs also resulted in a seizure of (non duty paid) 225 packets of cigarettes and two pouches of hand rolling tobacco.

Following the discoveries in June, Trading Standards applied to Peterborough City Council to have the store’s licence to sell alcohol revoked.

This has now been agreed by the council’s Licencing Act 2003 Sub-Committee.

The committee’s decision notice states: “We believe that criminal activity is associated with the premises and that this premises is not promoting the licence objective of crime prevention.”

Cllr Peter Hiller, who chaired the committee, said: “Members of the committee were concerned with the serious health and other risks associated with illegal importation and unregulated sales of such tobacco products.

“Such sales allow an unfair business advantage and pose a risk to members of the public.”

The off-licence only received its licence in March this year.

The request for it to be revoked was supported by Cambridgeshire police.

Karen Woods, regulatory officer for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards Service, said: “We would ask members of the public who know of stores that are selling dangerous and illegal products to come forward so we can investigate and take appropriate action.

“Residents can contact the trading standards team in confidence by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk.”