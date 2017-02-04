‘Stop moaning and rise to the challenge’ - Stewart Jackson uninterested in council complaints over funding

Stop moaning about government funding cuts is the message from MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson to city councillors.

Tory council leader Cllr John Holdich and group leaders of the different political parties have blamed millions of pounds of Government cuts for a proposed five per cent rise in council tax from April.

But Conservative Mr Jackson said: “Complaints from a local authority which has presided over the botched Amey contract and the waste of over £3 million on the aborted so-called energy park ring just a little hollow.

“Instead of moaning about the Government funding, the city council should be making the case for 100 per cent retained business rates and recognising that a four year funding regime provides greater certainty and the ability to plan services properly.

“Removing central government block grants is all about trusting local people to develop their local areas as they see fit and Cllr Holdich and his cabinet need to rise to that challenge.

“The Government is reviewing the funding formula specifically to take into account pressures on population and infrastructure. For instance, Peterborough’s schools funding next year is increasing by over £3 million and is above the rate of inflation.”

