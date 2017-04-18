Stewart Jackson seeks fourth term as MP for Peterborough

Stewart Jackson will seek a fourth term as MP for Peterborough after a snap general election was announced.

The Conservative MP confirmed he has already been chosen to stand again in the constituency he has represented since 2005.

He tweeted: “Delighted to have been readopted as Peterborough Conservatives’ Parliamentary candidate in March! Be prepared.....”

Responding to the news that voters will go to the polls on June 8, he added: “The PM is asking for her own mandate from the electorate to deliver the best #Brexit deal for everyone in the UK #GeneralElection2017.”

Peterborough will be a target seat for Labour after Mr Jackson won the May 2015 election by 1,925 votes ahead of Lisa Forbes.

The Tory incumbent responded to his victory with an impassioned victory speech, as he responded to a chorus of boos by calling Labour “three-time losers.”

A week before the election, influential pollster Lord Ashcroft had Labour leading in Peterborough, which only increased the tension on polling night.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted incumbent Conservative MP Shailesh Vara to find out if he will be standing in North West Cambridgeshire once again.

The PT has also attempted to contact the local parties to find out if they have selected their candidates for the election.

