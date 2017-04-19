Stamford’s Conservative MP Nick Boles overcomes cancer and will stand in General Election

A Conservative MP who has been battling cancer has said he will stand again for election on June 8.

Nick Boles, the MP for Grantham and Stamford, said recent scans showed the cancer had been eradicated and he was on the road to a full recovery.

The former minister disclosed in October last year that doctors had found a cancerous tumour in his head.

He had previously been treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2007.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Boles said: “Recent scans have shown that the cancer has been eradicated and doctors tell me I can expect to make a full recovery by the end of the summer.

“Although my current state of health will prevent me from playing an energetic part in the election campaign, I am confident that if I am re-elected I will be able to resume my duties as Member of Parliament with renewed vigour within a very few months.”