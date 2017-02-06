Spotted a pothole, graffiti or flytipping in Peterborough? Here’s how to report it

Members of the public who spot a pothole, faulty traffic light, or other highways issue are being encouraged to report it to Peterborough City Council via the authority’s online system.

Street problems including potholes, graffiti, litter - including flytipping, play area damage, problems with bins and unauthorised traveller encampments can all be reported at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/my-peterborough/

A My Peterborough app for Android or Apple is also available via the app store and can be used to report issues..

Potholes are assessed to decide which ones need to be treated as a priority. Highway defects fall into one of the following categories:

Category 1 - are emergency defects that are made safe within 2 hours or 24 hours. These repairs may be temporary to make the road safe until permanent repairs can be made later

Category 2 - are non-emergency defects that are further classified as high, medium or low and become part of the maintenance programme with repairs planned within 7 days, 28 days or more depending on their nature.