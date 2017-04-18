Shailesh Vara to re-stand as MP as he backs snap election decision

Shailesh Vara will re-stand as MP for North West Cambridgeshire after a snap election was called for June 8.

The Conservative MP, who was first elected in 2005, holds a huge majority after winning his constituency in 2015 with 52.5 per cent of the vote, more than 30 per cent above what UKIP’s Peter Reeve polled.

Mr Vara told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I will be standing again, seeking to be re-elected for the fourth time.

“I take no vote for granted and I shall be working very hard to convey the Conservative message to the constituents of North West Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will give me the privilege and honour of electing me for the fourth time.”

He added: “The decision by the Prime Minister is the right one. At the referendum the people of Britain spoke clearly that they wanted Brexit - what we have seen in the last few months in parliament is the opposition parties more interested in obstructive politics than trying to secure the best deal for the country.

“If the Prime Minister is successful in getting a bigger majority then she will be in a better position to secure the best deal for the country.”

RELATED

UPDATE: Stewart Jackson seeks fourth term as MP for Peterborough as opposition prepare for election