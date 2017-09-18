Services remember Battle of Britain

Peterborough residents joined RAF Wittering personnel to mark the annual commemoration of the Battle of Britain.

Fought in the skies over Britain in 1940 during the Second World War, it remains the defining engagement in the Royal Air Force’s near hundred year history.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr John Fox was joined by Lord-Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence to inspect personnel outside St John the Baptist church in Cathedral Square on Sunday, before a service was held inside.

Cllr Fox said: “The RAF are a real credit to the city.

“We must never forget what happened - it was a really important part of our history.

“The pilots that flew were from all over the place like Poland, Africa and America. It’s fantastic all those different countries fought to keep this country from tyranny. It’s worth remembering that.”

A service earlier in the day was also held in Stamford. The parade was the first for Group Captain Tony Keeling since taking over as Station Commander in June and the first for Reverend Squadron Leader Stewart Shaw who came to RAF Wittering as Padre a few weeks ago.

Group Captain Keeling said: “We are here to remember The Few, those who gave their lives during the Battle of Britain. For serving RAF personnel and veterans today this resonates very deeply.”

Spectators lined Broad Street to watch the precise military drill and the traditional laying of wreaths, while a service was also held at All Saints’ Parish Church.

A senior aircraftman from RAF Wittering in the parade in Stamford