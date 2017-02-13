Safety fear over loss of bridge

A proposal to demolish Rhubarb Bridge and make cyclist and pedestrians share the road with motorists has been described as a “safety concern” by sustainable transport charity Sustrans.

Matthew Barber, the organisation’s head of partnerships, said Peterborough City Council should replace the bridge which runs above the Brotherhood’s roundabout.

Sustrans cyclists protesting against the proposed removal of Rhubarb Bridge, Lincoln Road EMN-170702-091007009

The council announced in its budget proposals last week that it wants to spend £5.5 million to demolish the bridge and increase road capacity at Junction 18 of the A47/A15.

Mr Barber said there are “real safety concerns” over the plans, and that they would lead to traffic moving more slowly.

He added: “We are genuinely concerned about it. Rhubarb Bridge has been there an awfully long time and serves a very good purpose for a huge number of pedestrians and cyclists in the city.

“It’s the gateway to the city from the north, and I would like to see a better quality bridge there”

GV's of Rhubarb Bridge, Lincoln Road EMN-170702-091053009

Mr Barber said the route is popular with cyclists and is used by pupils going to and from Voyager Academy in Walton. He added: “We may not get the fallout until it’s gone. That’s when people will start to panic.”

Andy Tatt, head of Peterborough Highways Services, said: “The bridge at this junction has come to the end of its life and the structure needs to be removed.

“The proposed replacement scheme, subject to funding approval, introduces ground-level crossing facilities to help improve accessibility for all pedestrians and cycle users.

“We will be working with all relevant parties and organisations, such as Sustrans.”