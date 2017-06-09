RESULT: Sir Alan Duncan retains Melton seat with increased majority

Sir Alan Duncan has been re - elected as Rutland and Melton MP for a sixth term with an increased majority.

The Conservative candidate polled 36,169 votes on a night when the constituency turnout was up five per cent on 2015 to 73.42%.

Seconds after the result was announced by returning officer. Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tejpal Bains, Mr Duncan told the Melton Times: “I’m pleased to have been re - elected with a increase majority.

“Conservative support remains very strong in Rutland and Melton.”

Labour made big gains with candidate Dr Heather Peto polling 13,065 votes to finish clear second from Liberal Democrat Ed Reynolds (4,711).

More to follow.